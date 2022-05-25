Lick state property, don’t chew and swallow – Sir John’s friend KKD

Kwasi Kyei Darkwah

Minister says Sir John’s Achimota lands won’t be given to beneficiaries

Jinapor sets up committee to probe Achimota Forest saga



While the mystery surrounding the purported Will of the late Chief Executive Officer of the Forestry Commission, Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie, popularly known as Sir John is yet to be unravelled, Kwasi Kyei Darkwah, a friend of the deceased, has cautioned government appointees to be mindful about how they abuse their positions and grab state properties at the expense of the citizens.



Admitting that the veracity or otherwise of Sir John’s case is yet to be proved, KKD as the veteran Master of Ceremonies is well known, indicated he would not address the issues until the final determination. However, he was concerned about the incessant quest by politicians to milk the state despite receiving hefty salaries and monthly allowances.



“I’m hoping it is verified. In our culture, we don’t speak ill of the dead. But if it is true, then I’m quite disappointed,” he said on GTV’s breakfast show, Wednesday, monitored by GhanaWeb.

“It should serve as a warning to all of us that our rhetoric must match our actions. We who are still alive must remember that state property is not for us, it’s for the state. Family property or what belongs to the state, we don’t chew and swallow; we lick it and leave it safe so that other generations may also benefit from it,” KKD added.



Sounding disappointed, KKD recalled instances politicians abused their positions by buying state properties instead of being custodians.



He said: “I must say this to hurt a few people who are now ministers that sometime ago in another administration, somebody determined to sell state properties to people who were ministers. We don’t speak ill of the dead but another good friend of mine, Jake Obetsebi-Lamptey, bought one of those, I think Ursula bought one of those; Nana Addo refused to buy one of those. Now, that made a certain clear statement that made me say ‘This man has Ghana at heart’.



“It looks like we help people, elevate them into positions of authority, pay them better than the average CEO in Ghana, give them safety and give them perquisites, and all of a sudden they are the very ones who also plunder what belongs to the state. Why should that happen?”

In the last couple of days, there has been a controversy over some portions of Achimota Forest lands willed to some relatives of Sir John. The brouhaha about the Will comes after the government denied selling some parts of Achimota Forest.



The Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor had insisted that the government had not sold portions of the land but is returning it to its custodial owners, identified as the Owoo family because the land was not being used for its intended purpose, which included the extension of the Achimota School.



The sector minister has consequently set up a committee to look into the Achimota Forest lands matter after mentioning in a press statement that the land in question will not be given to the beneficiaries because “Further checks at the Lands and the Forestry Commissions, the repositories of the records of the lands in question, show no record of ownership of Lands at, the Achimota Forest or the Sakumono Ramsar Site, by the late Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie.”



For KKD, while investigations are underway, it is imperative for government appointees to refrain from causing harm to the state for their parochial interest.



“We don’t know the truth about this one yet; but the ones we know the truth about, let it serve a warning to everybody who has been elevated into a position of authority – take your pay, think of writing a book when you go on pension. Your book deal can make you all the money you want and stop plundering from the national resources,” KKD remarked.

