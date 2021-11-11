Life as a family man, student and a musician is quiet tough – Stonebwoy

• Stonebwoy highlights challenges associated with his career

• Stonebwoy opens up on schooling, music career, and family life



• I always plan and pray for guidance, Stonebwoy says



Ghanaian dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy has disclosed that toggling between school, taking care of his family, and pursuing his music career is a tedious task.



He said the demands accompanied with each of these sectors could be cumbersome adding that he manages to pull through simply by grace.



Asked how he manages to pull through, Stonebwoy said he sticks to a plan and backs it with prayers.



“It might look cumbersome but we are managing. That is the reason why we must plan and pray. I’m managing. It’s quite tough and very difficult sometimes but I’m managing,” he told Talkertainment host, Elsie Lamar.

“Life is a class or a school and we are all students of it. For me, it is not an extraordinary activity. Taking care of family and toggling between school and my career is what all our life is about. What would we be doing then if not all of these?” He added.



Stonebwoy who is now pursuing Public Administration at GIMPA said he intends to acquire more knowledge to enrich himself.



Asked why he chose to further his education at this point in time, the BHIM Nation boss said;



“I never left school. Life is a class and it's either you’re acquiring formal education or you’re educating yourself informally.



Watch the video below



