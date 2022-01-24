'Life is hell without you' - Afia Schwarzenegger marks one week of father's demise

The late Augustine Adjei and daugther, Afia Schwarzenegger

Afia Schwarzenegger's father reported dead

Afia Schwarzenegger mourns her later father



Celebrities visit Afia Schwarzenegger over father's death



Actress and comedian Afia Schwarzenegger has disclosed that life hasn't been the same following the demise of her father, Augustine Adjei, who passed away exactly a week today.



On Monday, January 17, Afia announced in an Instagram post that her father had taken his last breath after a prolonged illness.



In her recent post, she shared one of her founded memories with her late father.

"Hey buddy. It's been 7 days without you. Life is hell without you but I know for sure you are in heaven resting in peace. Promise to make you proud," the post read.



Colleagues and fans of the actress have since commiserated with Afia Schwarzenegger with many visiting her home.



The likes of Tracey Boakye, Diamond Appiah, Kwaw Kese and Empress Poks were last week spotted at Afia's residence.



