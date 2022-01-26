Life is now all about making money - Stonebwoy laments

Dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy. Photo credit: ROB Photography

Stonebwoy suggests that money controls a lot of people

Life is all about money, Stonebwoy says



Mixed reactions greet Stonebwoy's tweet



Dancehall musician Stonebwoy has expressed worry over how things have changed over the period, especially how mankind sees and treat life.



In a tweet dated January 26, the celebrated singer, known as one of Ghana's established acts lamented the prominence people attach to money, which the Holy Books says 'is the root of all evil'.



Stonebwoy who sees more to life than just making money wondered why many focus on making money instead of living life and enjoying the life they have.



"Now life looks like we only came to find money on earth?" his tweet read.

Reacting to his post, Nestep, one of his followers wrote: "Boss man, don't know you also realized that. People care for money more than their own family."



Also, Evans Danso reiterated that life without money will be meaningless. He explained that his true course of living is to make money.



"I don't know wetin we cme (SIC) do for this earth top apart from that," read his response to Stonebwoy.



Check out the post below:



