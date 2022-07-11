Life started from GBC - Adjetey Anang shares how he joined the film industry

Adjetey Anang

Renowned Ghanaian Actor Adjetey Anang has opened up about his acting career saying it “all started from GBC”.

Sharing how he joined the film industry, he said he became famous after getting the opportunity to step in a role that someone had not taken during rehearsal at the State broadcaster.



“I am actually home. This is where it all started for me at GBC grounds,” he disclosed this when he appeared on GTV’s breakfast show.



The filmmaker, popularly known as “Pusher” in the television series ‘Things We Do for Love’, said he took advantage of the opportunity after observing other stars.

“I followed a friend of mine given the opportunity to come for a rehearsal and it was here in the days of Thursday theatre. So I came to the ground, it was an open-air ground, behind this building and normally we have rehearsals there,” he revealed on Friday, July 8.



“When I came in I saw the likes of Fred Amugi, Sefa Kayi, Mavis Odonkor, and all the stars that we see on TV but hardly meet. I was blown away and I thought that this is the time for me and life time opportunity so I started observing them, looking at how they were reading, etc.”



He added: “And so opportunity just came up and I took advantage of it when then-director Mr Kwame Akuffo Anoff gave me an opportunity to step in a role that somebody had not taken and wasn’t in. That gave me my first TV drama piece on TV. So it started from here at GBC.”