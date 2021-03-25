Lifesyle Tips: Falling and staying in love

File photo: Staying in love requires work and commitment

Source: Pearl Emefa, Contributor

Love is a very strong feeling of affection towards someone whom you are romantically or sexually attracted to.

Staying in love means appreciating all the things about them that they personally deem as imperfections because those so-called 'flaws' are what make them who they are.



Falling in love usually just happen for most people but staying in love or preserving love comes with a lot of work and commitment.



Falling and staying in love are both incredibly joyful and thrilling part of life but issues arise when you think or see them as the same when you expect the infatuating, addictive, high-inducing rush of excitement that occurs during the ‘falling’ stage to last permanently.



They’re both wonderful, beautiful experiences, but it is not until you understand how and why they are different that you can truly appreciate what you have in front of you and how you can make it last.



The difference between fall and staying in love are that falling in love is thinking every damn thing they do is adorable, even if it’s the way they sneeze or talk. Staying in love means learning how to get over all of the little things they do that absolutely drive you nuts, and loving them anyway.



These are some secrets to staying in love:

 Listen and value your partner: have a listening ear for your partner, make sure to listen more than you talk. Consider their feelings



 Forgive: Staying in love requires lots of forgiveness, be ready to forgive your partners flaws. Bear in mind that no one is perfect.



 Flirt: flirting is a social and sexual behaviour involving spoken or written communication, as well as body language, by one person to another, either to suggest interest in a deeper relationship with the other person. Be able to flirt with your partner whether close or away from each other. Randomly text him or her while away at work or on a business trip and let them know how much you would love to be by them at the moment, how much you love and misses them and how much you can’t wait to kiss and hug them.



 Protect the relationship from external threats: there are lot of issues that can cripple your marriage or relationship. To be able to protect your relationship or marriage from external threats, you must be able to



1. Know the truth



2. confide in your spouse rather than an opposite-sex friend

3. Guard your thoughts



4. Keep romance alive



 Learn from couples who have stayed together: Couples are able to stay longer when they are able to overcome marital challenges and therefore are in the best position to encourage and or advice you on how to manage and keep up with your marriage.



 Keep doing things that make your partner feel loved: things that you normally do at the start of your relationship must not fade out as you grow in your marriage or relationship, that might make your partner feel less loved.



 Avoid criticism: that is, complain without blaming.



 Appreciate your partner for every effort they make: Be able to appreciate your partner for every effort made by them. Show them you are grateful for everything whether small or big.

 Respect your partner – it is said that, when you respect your partner others will respect him/her as well.



 Know your partner’s love language- there are five (5) types of love languages



1. Words of Affirmation: This love language expresses love with words that build up your partner. Verbal compliments don’t have to be complicated; the shortest and simplest praises can be the most effective.



2. Acts of Service: This love language expresses itself by doing things that you know your spouse would like. For instance, cooking a meal and doing the laundry.



3. Receiving/giving Gifts: This love language isn’t necessarily materialistic; it simply means a meaningful or thoughtful gift makes your partner feel loved and appreciated.



4. Quality Time: This is all about undivided attention, that’s no televisions, no smartphones, or any other distractions. they don’t just want to be included during this period of time; they want to be the centre of your attention.

5. Physical Touch: with this partner, nothing is more impactful than the physical touch of their partner. Thus, holding hands, kissing and hugging.



REMEMBER THAT LOVE IS SWEET WHEN IT'S TRUE, BE TRUE TO YOUR PARTNER.



By Pearl Emefa