Lil Win denies allegations of mass failures at his school, drops results

Ghanaian actor, musician and politician Kwadwo Nkansah, popularly known as Lil Win, has dismissed rumors of poor performance by students from his school, Great Minds International School, in the 2023 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

Lil Win took to his Instagram handle to share the impressive results and placement slip of the outgoing boys' prefect, Aduboffour Oheneba Boateng as proof that students from his school indeed passed the crucial examination.



The posted documents revealed that Oheneba Boateng excelled in the exam and secured admission to the prestigious Prempeh College to pursue General Science.



Lil Win showcased his delight and commended the entire class of 2023 for their outstanding performance.



He also encouraged parents to consider enrolling their children at Great Minds International School.



"Congratulations Boys Prefect. Disregard any rumors of poor performance or cancellation of my candidates' results. The management doesn’t want to show off. Since, at the end, most will think I have hands in it. Great Minds is impacting the life of the young generation," he posted.



Ghanaians flooded the comment section, praising the intelligence of the students and expressing their congratulations and commended Lil Win for his efforts and encouraged him to continue the good work.

