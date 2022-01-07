LilWin adjudged best performer at 2022 Dope Concert in Accra

Multifaceted Ghanaian celebrity, Kwadwo Nkansah better known as LilWin on Thursday, January 6, 2022, thrilling music fans at this year's Dope Concert held at the Achimota Mall in Accra.

This year’s 'Dope Concert' was headlined by great artists like Black Sheriff, Kuami Eugene, KiDi, LilWin among others. The much-publicized event was heavily patronized by a lot of people from the Achimota area and its neighbouring vicinities.



As usual, immediately the MC for the night introduced LilWin on stage to perform there were tumultuous Cheers from the crowd. The 'Corner Corner' crooner delivered a spirited performance to the admiration of all.



He took to the stage in his well-designed African apparel before taking off the outfit, sweating through his electrifying act. He did not exert much energy while performing his songs as fans grasped each one of them and owned it.



It was extremely amazing how the fans joined him during his performance by dancing and singing alongside him as he dropped his hit songs back to back on stage. His technique on the microphone and his interaction with the tumultuous crowd was pure class. It was extremely amazing

The actor cum musician who has never been disappointed with his energetic performances spent 40 minutes on stage - during which he classically performed his hit songs including 'Corner Corner, Ladder, 'Meyare', Oblogo''Mama Boss Papa', Koti Krom and Pepper Dem'.



Fans who spoke with Hotfmghana.com after the show named him as the best performer on the night.



Watch the excerpts of his performance in the video below:



