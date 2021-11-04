LilWin hints at presidential ambition, intends to contest as an independent candidate

• LilWin speaks on his political ambition

• LilWin highlights his achievements so far



• LilWin touts himself as multi-talented, successful



Kumawood actor, Kwadwo Nkansah LilWin, has disclosed his intentions to contest for the presidency position.



The comic actor said he intends to contest on the ticket of an independent candidate when he is 50 or 60 years old.



LilWin said he is certain that steadily and gradually, his presidential ambitions will also unfold just like his acting, music and football career.

“God gave me so many talents and as time goes on Ghanaians will understand me. I have the ambition to become president of Ghana which I know even my family will not agree or understand me but all those who doubt me should pray for long life to witness my swearing-in as President of Ghana. I will not contest in the ticket of NPP or NDC but I will contest as an independent candidate. When I win the election as an independent candidate, Ghanaians will know God works in mysterious ways because it will be difficult for an Independent candidate to win as President while NDC and NPP are there but I will shock the world,” he stated.



“When I get to 50 or 60 years, I will contest the election as an independent candidate, I will lose my first contest but the second contest I will win. God has revealed it to me already and no man can turn it down,” LilWin added.



Meanwhile, LilWin has joined the New Edubiase United football club and his contract spans for a period of two years.



