LilWin is far ahead, don’t compare yourself to him – Salinko tells Dr Likee

Salinko, LilWin and Dr Likee

Kumawood actor, Salinko has waded into the seeming hostility between Ras Nene, also known as Dr Likee, and Kwadwo Nkansah, better known as LilWin, and the public debate on which of them is more popular now.

Earlier, LilWin, during an interview, advised people to stop comparing him to his colleague Dr. Likee because they are not of the same level. According to him, he’s a legend in the industry, unlike Dr. Likee who is just popular on Youtube.



Although Dr Likee himself did not respond to that claim, another Kumawood actor Yaw Dabo said in a separate interview that LilWin should learn to accept the fact that Ras Nene is on top now.



Salinko shares a different opinion as far as the brouhaha is concerned.



In an interview with Graphic Showbiz, he opined that it will be wrong to compare Dr. Likee to LilWin because LilWin, who is also a musician, is still very popular even after a decade in the industry.

“LilWin has been around for more than a decade and he fits in any role given to him. Whether it is comedy or serious roles LilWin will execute them with ease. Ras Nene is not a bad actor but LilWin has been consistent and funny so comparing the two is like comparing some of these young rappers to Sarkodie which is totally disrespectful,” he said.



According to Salinko, people should learn to acknowledge those who have paid their dues in the industry and accord them the respect they deserve.



“We need to respect the seniors in the game and appreciate their contribution. I respect any actor who has been around for more than a decade and is still relevant,” he added.