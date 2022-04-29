0
LilWin is just a friend, not my lover - Sandra Ababio

Fri, 29 Apr 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Rumours of LilWin dating Sandra Ababio resurfaces

Actress addresses dating rumours

Sandra Ababio wishes LilWin and his family well

Actress Sandra Ababio has refuted claims she is in an amorous relationship with colleague actor Kwadwo Nkansah, known in showbiz circles as LilWin.

In an interview with Graphic Showbiz, Sandra Ababio mentioned that LilWin is rather a friend. According to her, the rumours were rife because of the chemistry between them.

“I was new in Kumasi and he was more than a friend to me. He showed me around Kumasi,” she said. "In fact, he was the one who took me to Kumasi and we did everything together like go on set together, among others, so that probably sparked the rumours.

“You know, we live in a society where a man cannot be just mere good friends with a woman so when they saw us together most of the time, they concluded there was something going on between us, we are just good friends. I am not dating LilWin and I have never dated him,” Sandra added.

The actress has congratulated LilWin on his marriage while hailing his wife.

She said: “Congratulations to him, he just got married to his long-time girlfriend in the US and she is beautiful. May God bless their union and I wish them the very best.”

Sandra Ababio has starred in a number of movies including ‘Nipa Nua Ni Nipa’, ‘John and John’, ‘Fraud Game’, ‘Obi Ntise3’.

She has also been featured on TV series produced by LilWin.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
