0
Menu
Entertainment

LilWin never married me or gave me a ring - Actor’s alleged first wife speaks

Video Archive
Sun, 22 May 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Patricia Nkansah breaks silence on allegations of going mad

LilWin ties the knot

Former lover of LilWin not bothered by actor’s marriage

Patricia Nkansah, well known as the first wife of actor Kwadwo Nkansah LilWin has revealed that she was never officially married to him.

Her revelation comes after a woman identified as Florence alleged that she had gone mad with others speculating that the actor's decision to take a new wife might have triggered her mental health issues.

Addressing the issue, Pat in an interview on GHPage denied the rumours and also threatened to take on the lady behind the fake news.

The former wife of LilWin disclosed that she has a cordial relationship with her baby-daddy, adding that she is not aggrieved or bitter that her ex-lover moved on with a new woman with whom he has twin boys.

Patricia went ahead to make a shocking revelation about her marriage to the comic actor. She said: "LilWin never married me. He never gave me a ring so why should I be bothered about his new wife? It can never bother me, we are two independent individuals.

"I didn't even go mad at the time we had issues and things had gone bad. His mother and family returned my stuff in plastic bags and sacks making it look like I never had a bag. I didn't even go mad when his mother wrapped my shoes and clothes in a plastic rubber and brought it here so why will I go mad now?"

Meanwhile, LilWin on Saturday, May 21, 2022, shared photos from his customary marriage to his new wife, Maame Serwah to confirm that he has wedded the mother of his twins.

The images also called some friends and actors at his customary marriage ceremony.

Watch the video below:



Watch the latest episode of Moans & Cuddles below:



Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Political party card more powerful and valuable than Ghana card – Kwasi Prempeh
Kwabena Agyapong asks NPP leadership to pay the gaps in his SSNIT contributions, wages
Police justify the shooting of a female pillion rider near Pwalugu
Meet Isaac Otchere Darko, the lawyer who has chalked 53 years at the Bar
Shatta Wale Took Michy Home The Same Day I Broke Up With Her - Apaatse N
Tracey Boakye graces 2022 Cannes Film Festival
Ghana will not swear in next President-elect on January 7, 2025 – Eagle Prophet
Profile of former Black Stars midfielder Anthony Annan
NPP will lose miserably if elections are held today – NPP MP
Jordan Ayew on target for Crystal Palace in narrow defeat at Everton