LilWin played a very vital role in my growth in the movie industry – Sandra Ababio

Sandra Ababio4.png Ghanaian actress, Sandra Ababio

Mon, 19 Jun 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Kumawood actress, Sandra Ababio, has stated that her colleague, LilWin, played an important role in her growth in the industry.

According to her, she ventured into acting shortly after meeting the comedy actor while appreciating him [LilWin] for being a contributing factor to her growth.

Sandra Ababio also explained that although she was not interested in acting, LilWin saw her prospects and encouraged her to partake in some movies.

The actress was speaking in an interview on United Showbiz' MzGee.

“I mean it is him because when I was supposed to go on set to shoot a movie, he [LilWin] calls me because I wasn’t too interested. So, it was his push and his encouragement that made me get me to were I am. I use to stress him lot before I make up my mind to shoot a movie. I mean he played a very vital role," she said.

The actress also shared details about her closeness to LiLWin adding that he was the only one she knew in the industry when she started acting.

Check out the video below:



ED/FNOQ
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
