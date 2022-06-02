12
LilWin rejects statue, says it looks like Dr UN

Lilwin Statue The statue of LilWin

Thu, 2 Jun 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Fan gifts LilWin a statue

LilWin cracks ribs with caption of statue from fan

Comic actor marries amidst brouhaha

Actor Kwadwo Nkansah LilWin has said a statue of him making rounds on various social media platforms rather bears a resemblance to Dr Owusu Kwame Fordjour (Dr UN) famed for organising the controversial Global Blueprint Excellence Awards.

Sharing the said artwork believed to be the handiwork of a fan on his Instagram page, the famous comic actor said “Ooo Ghana, why, why all this? Hmmmm… This is Dr UN; it’s not me. Why?”

His post triggered reactions from followers as a number of them burst into uncontrollable laughter.

Producing statues of celebrities appears to be in vogue. The likes of Stonebwoy, Kwaw Kese, Sarkodie and Shatta Wale have all had sculptors come up with statues in their quest to show how much they admire these showbiz personalities.

In some instances, the sculptors are commended for a good job done. There are also instances some of them have been taunted for what was described as mediocre. In the case of the latter, the celebrities are also trolled.

For LilWin, netizens appear to be exhilarated as a result of how he captioned the statue.

