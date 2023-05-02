LilWin’s brother who capitalizes on the actor’s popularity to sleep with women

Apuzo Lele; LilWin

He is the elder brother of actor Kwadwo Nkansah LilWin and among the benefits he has derived from the fame of his brother is having sex with a lot of beautiful women.

Apuzo Lele in an interview published on May 2, 2019, mentioned that indeed, his brother’s fame has been beneficial.



Below is the story as reported on peacefmonline.com and also published on GhanaWeb.



Kumawood actor LilWin’s brother, Apuzo Lele has revealed in an interview with Inside Prime TV that he has been using LilWin’s fame to bang beautiful Ghanaian girls.



Apuzo Lele on how he gets these beautiful Ghanaian girls to bang even though he is said to be ugly and not a celebrity revealed that he capitalises on the desperation of these beautiful girls wanting to have a personal interaction with his famous brother, LilWin to bang them before linking them up to him.



On the question of how many girls he has slept with, he answered that the girls are too many to the extent that he cannot give the exact figure, meaning, he has slept with a lot of girls using LilWin’s celebrity status.

He also revealed that LilWin became a primary school dropout after he was repeated in class six but for him, he was able to complete Junior High School.











BB