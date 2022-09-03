9
Menu
Entertainment

LilWin’s mother gets emotional after her son surprises her with a brand new car

LilWin's Mother Sits In Car LilWin gifts his mother a car

Sat, 3 Sep 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Kumawood actor, LilWin, has gifted his 77-year-old mother a brand new salon car to show his appreciation for all being there for him.

In a video the actor shared on Instagram, he gave a short speech detailing how armed men attacked his mother and for that reason, he couldn't wait to get her, her own ride.

According to him, this will help her with easy transportation to the hospital without having to deal with any kind of stress.

“It was the other day when some armed men attacked you. I had to stop feeding to get you a ride to take yourself to the hospital.

“Anywhere you want to go, once you call I will make a driver take you there, also there are a lot of children at home who can drive you. This is the car God has told me to give to you.

“So, this is your car mummy. Also, it has your picture at the back of it that reads, “I love you, mummy,” he said in a video he shared on September 2, 2022.

The actor was accompanied by some friends and family during the presentation of the vehicle.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by OfficialLilWin (@officiallilwin)



Watch the latest episode of Talkertainment below:





ADA/KPE
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
I was in shock when Akufo-Addo allowed Dampare to mistreat me – Owusu-Bempah
Govt did not conduct pre-shipment inspection - Health Minister tells court
Hopeson Adorye on Owusu Bempah's NPP role
'I can’t believe what I am hearing from Owusu-Bempah' - NDC lawyer
Adom-Otchere 'celebrates' output of new A-G
Here are the 13 unaccredited PhD courses offered at University of Ghana
Okoman Council fires Akufo-Addo over Akuapem chieftaincy conflict
Rev. Owusu-Bempah hits Akufo-Addo, Bawumia
Wassa Akropong bank robbery suspects arrested; one shot dead
Akufo-Addo reinstates Sekondi-Takoradi MCE