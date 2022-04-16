0
Menu
Entertainment

LilWin's wife takes over his social media, wishes him a happy birthday

Lilwin2 LilWin, Actor

Sat, 16 Apr 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

LilWin and baby mama rumoured to tie the knot in private ceremony

LilWin flaunts his family

LilWin celebrates birthday

Ghanaian actor, Kojo Nkansah LilWin has marked his birthday with a picture of his newly wedded wife and five sons.

The caption read: “It’s been a great adventure with you. Meeting you was not coincidental but destined. I bless the day God graced me to meet.

“You set my world on fire with the kind of love that can never burn out. Thank you for always bringing light, joy and warmth into my life. I really appreciate you, my king, you have made me an incredibly happier, better person.

“I will always be the best wife I can be for you. I and the kids wish you a happy glorious birthday, we wish you long life with good health, may God continue to bless you.

“Cheers to another year, we love you soooo much."

The Instagram post shared on the actor’s page featured his wife and five sons dressed in the same attire posed comfortably on a couch.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by OfficialLilWin (@officiallilwin)



Earlier last week rumours circulated on various social media platforms that the popular actor had tied the knot with his Baby Mama in a private ceremony.

After his birthday post where his Baby Mama now calls herself the ‘wife’ confirms the rumours circulating in town.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by OfficialLilWin (@officiallilwin)

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Samuel Takyi wins first professional fight in Round 2 TKO
Adwoa Safo details what she has been doing for Dome-Kwabenya as ‘absentee’ MP
Photo of Asamoah Gyan’s first son Fredrick Asamoah Gyan leaves Ghanaians in shock
Dag Heward-Mills' first son is dead
Majid Michel arrested, interrogated for ‘talking drugs’ on radio
Meet Menaye Donkor, the stunning wife of Sulley Muntari
People are watching us – Randy Abbey tackles Bawumia’s aide over taxes
5 most hilarious MPs Ghanaians would love to keep in Parliament forever
Adwoa Safo finally breaks silence on absenteeism from Parliament
Billionaire Indimi flies his private jet into Tamale to mourn with Farouk Aliu Mahama