LilWin shares memories from his customary marriage to new wife

Actor LilWin and wife

LilWin celebrates new wife

Popular actor remarries six years after divorce



LilWin divorces his first wife, Patricia Nkansah



Actor and businessman, Kwadwo Nkansah LilWin has taken to his social media platforms to celebrate his current wife, Maame Serwah, mother of his two sons.



On Saturday, May 21, 2022, LilWin shared videos and photos from his customary marriage to his wife who is based in the United States. The loved-up couple were captured in matching kente on their big day.



The bride looked stunning in a well-tailored beaded traditional gown.

Friends and family who witnessed the solemn marriage ceremony burst into laughter when Mr Nkansah went to 'inspect' the body of his wife to confirm that she was indeed the lady he had come to marry.



LilWin has stated that his life changed for the better when his wife came into his life.



In an Instagram post sighted by GhanaWeb, he wrote: "Things change and friends leave. Life doesn't stop for anybody. I taught I had lost it all but you brought back my Joy. For the love, trust and care …. I promise to love you more. God bless you."



The actor who is on his second marriage, in 2012 tied the knot with Patricia Nkansah but their union collapsed within 4 years. LilWin announced that he had divorced his first wife but they were on good terms.









