LilWin threatens Prophet Adom Kyei Duah’s critics

Kumawood actor, Kwadwo Nkansah, popularly known as LilWin, has taken to social media to issue a stern warning to critics of Prophet Adom Kyei Duah.

LilWin, an avid follower of the Believers Worship Center founder, has threatened to make life unbearable for any individual who continually badmouths him on social media.



This development is in reaction to some popular 'TikTok evangelists' who have alleged that the prophet intends to sacrifice LilWin to grow his church.



These TikTokers have claimed that the Prophet’s end goal is to grow his church and gather funds to fund his huge estate project.



In response to this, Prophet Adom Kyei Duah, during church service cautioned individuals against purporting falsehood against him.



“I am warning these people that if I should ever see my image on their TikTok page, we both won't sleep that day. My people, until when will you continue to sit unconcerned? I am Stephen Adom Kyei Duah, if you don’t understand any of my statements, ask me. It's better than going to insult and judging me on social media. Don’t tell me the exact words you cannot tell your father. Let’s all mind our business," the clergy said.



LilWin, who also appears infuriated with the situation, has threatened to arrest anyone who condemns his mentor in public.

“Be very careful!," said LilWin. "Those who have sent you are causing you harm. Your life should matter to you more than the money you have been paid. Henceforth everyone spotted either on social or mainstream media, hurling insults at Prophet Adom Kyei Duah will be arrested. There are laws in Ghana, wait till you suffer the consequences of your actions. Wait for us. We are coming for you."



He also called on other followers of the prophet to rally behind him and fulfill the task of hunting down his detractors.



He said: “The prophet has already spoken and I am very sure that his message has been sent across. Why are you disturbing a prophet that God has assigned to us in this end time? Why don’t we like good things? Why don’t Ghanaians like good things?



"There are so many bad prophets in the country yet they haven’t been condemned like this very prophet of mine. My fellow church members, let’s rise. Let’s not allow people who are unworthy to continue to tarnish the image of our father,” he added.



LilWin threatens Prophet Adom Kyei Duah’s lookalikes



Earlier in June, LilWin threatened to file a lawsuit against Prophet Adom Kyei Duah’s look-alike.

The Kumawood actor threatened to resort to his 'connections' to make life unbearable for the 'look-alike' after he was spotted granting media interviews on social media.



Watch the video below:







EB/BB