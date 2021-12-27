LilWin thrills thousands with picturesque performance at a concert in Dormaa

LilWin on stage at Dormaa

Multifaceted celebrity, Kwadwo Nkansah popularly known as LilWin has once again proven why he is regarded as one of the best entertainers of our time after putting up a spectacular performance at this year's 'Xmas With LilWin' mega bash in Dormaa on Christmas day Saturday, December 25, 2021.

'Xmas With LilWin' is a musical concert which is organised by the multifaceted celebrity to celebrate the birth of Christ with his fans. The much-publicised event which was held at the Benewaa Memorial Guest House in Dormaa saw over 6 thousand fans trooping the venue.



Immediately the MC for the night, Papa Kumasi introduced Lil Win on stage to perform, there were tumultuous Cheers from the crowd. At a time the whole auditorium looked dull, Lil Win reignited the momentum with back to back selections of his hit songs.



Seriously, he did not exert much energy while performing his songs as fans grasped each one of them and owned it. His technique on the microphone and his interaction with the patrons was a master-class.



The peak of his scintillating performance was when he went bare-chested on stage while performing his hit song 'Mama Boss Papa'. Going bare-chested on stage has been one of his iconic styles which distinguishes him and energises his performance as well.

The actor cum musician who has never disappointed with his fashion sense , spent over one hour on stage - during which he classically performed about 14 hit songs including Pepper Me, Ladder, 'Meyare', 'Oblogo', 'Mama Boss Papa', 'Koti Krom', and 'Corner Corner'.



Fans who spoke with Hotfmghana.com after the show lauded LilWin for putting up such an amazing performance.



Watch excerpts of LilWin's performance in the video below:



