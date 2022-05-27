LillWin on ‘new wife’ flaunting spree amidst ex-wife’s rants

LilWin ignores ex-wife’s allegations

LilWin’s ex-wife levels serious accusations against him



Sandra Ababio reacts to husband snatching claims



It appears popular Kumawood actor, LilWin, has turned a deaf ear to the many allegations spilled by his ex-wife as he is rather focused on splashing more images of his new wife on the internet.



LilWin’s ex-wife, Patricia Afriyie, has stormed social media with allegations of maltreatment, infidelity, and emotional abuse among others while married to the actor.



In an interview making rounds on social media, Patricia among other things alleged that LilWin had an extramarital affair with his colleague, Sandra Ababio, while they were still married.

She alleged that Sandra Ababio was the cause of their split.



“That witch Sandra was the one who came in between me and Lilwin. She destroyed my marriage. If she claims not to have had anything to do with Kwadwo then she should be ready to swear on that. We can provide her with eggs to do that. There have been times I saw Sandra’s nude pictures on Kwadwo’s phone. At that time, I tried to find a way to access to the naked pictures but I couldn’t. I wasn’t using a phone at that time because Kwadwo banned me from using it.



“We’ve been through a lot of hurdles since I met him. There were times we had to soak and drink gari before going to bed. People even tried to advise me against him. They tried to stop me from dating him but I had hope that things will get better. I met him when he was an upcoming actor and a shoe seller,” LilWin’s ex-wife stated in an interview with Oheneba Media monitored by GhanaWeb.



Following the wild claims which have since sparked outrage on social media, Sandra subtly reacted by sharing a cryptic message on Instagram, in which she urged people not to judge wrongly.



But LilWin on the other hand has been consistently posting pictures and videos of his newly wedded wife, perhaps to spite his ex.

The latest shared on his Instagram wall is a video where his new wife was spotted on a plane with his children.



Watch the videos below:



