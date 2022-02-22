Lilo Stitches opens its first store

Some guests interacting at the opening

Source: Lilo Stitches

Lilo Stitches, a fashion brand in Ghana has opened its first physical store in Adjiringanor, Accra. Founded in 2019 by Elyon Salifu-Amoako, Lilo Stitches is a fashion brand dedicated to consistently providing high customer satisfaction through its urban clothing products.

We fuse innovative designs together with traditional attire to make high quality contemporary clothing for their middle-class urban clientele. As a Ghanaian-owned fashion house, the company has successfully combined cutting-edge technology, authentic fabric, and customer service in identifying their clients’ needs and delivering tailored solutions.



The company initially started as a manufacturer of Kaftan and other men’s clothing but has over the years diversified to included staff uniforms, apparel, shirts, and PPEs. The most recent release was ‘The Lilo Man’, which is a collection of ‘sartorially crafted pieces, specially made for the man of class and heritage’. The brand is additionally recognized for its outstanding customer service, secure online payments, quick turn-around times, and prompt delivery on orders.



Located in the heart of Adjiringanor, the new store represents everything that Lilo Stitches and its customers embody; style, and opulence, and is thrilled to finally be able to welcome everyone through its doors.



For more information please contact:



Elyon Salifu-Amoako

Elyonamoako@gmail.com



055 500 8090






















