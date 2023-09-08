Lilwin replies critics mocking him for not being able to speak English but wanting to be an MP

Lilwin

Lil Win has finally delivered a resounding response to critics who have questioned his political aspirations due to his limited fluency in English.

The multi-talented artist has firmly stated that he would communicate with his constituents in Twi, his native language, and, if necessary, hire a translator.



Speaking in an interview with ace blogger Nkonkonsa in Cape Coast, the Chief Executive Officer of Weezy Empire and Great Minds International School asserted that, “I am ever ready to assist the youth of my constituency with job creation…nobody is lazy, but because there are no jobs, that is why the youth have become lazy



Lilwin continued by saying, “Very soon, Afigya Kwabre independent MPs, rich people, and business people have come forward to support my bid. We are ready, and my campaign manager is.Kwame Nkrumah Tikesee of Okay FM, so if there is anything you can contact him.



Lil Win, whose real name is Kwadwo Nkansah, is no stranger to the limelight.

With a successful career in the entertainment industry, he has captured the hearts of many Ghanaians with his acting prowess, music, and vibrant personality.



Lil Win’s decision to prioritize Twi as his primary mode of communication is not only a reflection of his roots but also a nod to the diverse cultural fabric of Ghana.



The country is home to numerous languages and dialects, with Twi being one of the most widely spoken.



By choosing to communicate in Twi, Lil Win is ensuring that he can connect with a broad cross-section of his constituency, bridging the gap between language and representation.