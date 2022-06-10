3
Lilwin’s former manager explains why he failed to attend actor's wedding

Fri, 10 Jun 2022 Source: zionfelix.net

Zack Gh, the former manager of award-winning Ghanaian actor cum musician, Kwadwo Nkansah aka Lilwin has provided some details as to why he missed the recent marriage ceremony of the latter.

Many people who thought Zack and Lilwin had some unresolved issues based on how they parted ways some years ago began to speculate that Zack was not at the marriage ceremony because of these issues.

However, in a recent interview with Halifax on Okay FM, Zack disclosed that things are really good between Lilwin and himself.

He stressed that he was actually given an invite for the marriage ceremony but his schedule did not make it possible to attend.

Zack also stated that he made Lilwin aware that he could not attend the program not out of any ill intention but mainly because there was not he could do to attend at the time.

