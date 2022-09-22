1
Linda Osei and Afia Schwarzenegger's aggressive beef intensifies

Thu, 22 Sep 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Days after TikToker, Linda Osei appealed to actress and comedienne, Afia Schwarzenegger to cease fire in a brewing beef, the latter intensified her actions by going after Linda's daughters.

Felicia Osei and her sister popular known as Sexy Journalist became a target of Schwarzenegger who rained curses on them in an attempt to spite their mother, Linda Osei.

The two have for months been at each other's throats, however, Linda backed out after claims that her children warned her to discontinue the online beef that witnessed both partners using damning words on each other.

Afia Schwarzenegger's curses triggered Linda Osei to clap back at the outspoken actress after she prayed for her daughters, Felicia and Sexy Journalist to die at childbirth.

The aggrieved mother who is based in the United Kingdom has called on Ghanaian authorities to take the adopted child of Afia Schwar away from her since she has become a threat.

According to Linda, the media personality is an alcoholic who doesn't live an exemplary life. In a self-recorded video, she claimed that Afia smokes marijuana in the presence of the 8-year-old.

She added that Afia has been caught up in several situations which justifies that she can't care for the child in her possession.

Social media users who have been following the two have expressed concerns over the unprintable words used in the deadly battle on TikTok.





