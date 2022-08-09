Liposuction: A Plus apologises to Moesha Boduong for trolling her after McBrown's confession

A Plus apologises to Moesha

Controversial Ghanaian socialite and entertainment critic, Kwame Asare Obeng, popularly known as Kwame A Plus, has admitted he was wrong for chastising actress, Moesha Boduong, for undergoing a surgical procedure.

According to A Plus on the United Showbiz show aired on August 6, 2022, he would be a hypocrite if he threw his weight behind Nana Ama McBrown but chastised Moesha.



While expressing his sincerest apology to the actress, he stated that “It is your body, Nana Ama, and we support you, but before I support you, I am also apologising to Moesha because we trolled her.



“We made fun of her, so if I come to support Nana Ama and I don’t talk and apologise to Moesha, I am a hypocrite,” he explained.



A Plus also noted that his upbringing has always informed his views on life, adding that he has realised that many things have changed.



He ended his speech by encouraging women to do what they believe is best for their bodies.

“I grew up knowing that nail polish is wrong and that even watching TV was a sin. I have come to realize that just as we cut our hair when it grows.



“If you have a big tummy, go and remove the fat in it. If you don’t have money, go to the gym, but if you have the money go and do liposuction,” he said.



This comes after actress and TV personality, Nana Ama McBrown, disclosed that she had undergone liposuction.



According to her, she had been eating and exercising to maintain her shape however, her stomach was sagging because of belly fat.



Speaking on UTV’s United Showbiz, Nana Ama added that she sought counsel from a medical doctor who told her about the options she had to get rid of the fat.

The TV personality added that although she had heard about liposuction, her doctor also recommended it to her since her exercises weren't helping her sagging belly.



