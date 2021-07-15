Liposuction is a sin – Agradaa

Former fetish priestess, Patricia Asiedu

Former fetish priestess – now born again – Patricia Asiedu and popularly known as Agradaa says going through plastic surgeries aimed at enhancing looks is sinful.

According to her, the practice is ungodly because it is a sign of ingratitude to God.



Speaking on 'Starr Chat' with Nana Aba Anamoah Wednesday, Agradaa said “patronizing a plastic surgery procedure that removes extra fat from the body to enhance your body contouring is like telling God he didn’t create you well which is ungratefulness. Liposuction is a sin.”



The born-again Agradaa added that the process has serious risks and possible complications and should not be encouraged by anyone.

Patricia Asiedu also advised young ladies to desist from exposing vital body parts of their bodies when they dress up.



The ‘Dolce and Gabbana’ slayer demanded that her previous name ‘Nana Agradaa’ should not be used for her again. She will however prefer Mama Pat or just Agradaa.