Lirase questions reality in 'Don't know'

A week after his debut with "Dark Ages" on July 22, Lirase is back with another single titled "Don't know." An upbeat tune, 'Don't Know,' reflects on the mystery of life and the art of questioning reality and finding peace in 'not-knowing'. It details his unending search for questions about life.

Explaining the inspiration behind the song, Lirase said, "I wrote it at a point where I decided not to subscribe to absolutely to any doctrine, ideology, or particular philosophy." It features production from JEM studios and backing vocals from Samia Psalms, who did backing vocals for "Dark Ages".



'Don't know' is the second project off his upcoming debut EP, The Dawn, set for release next month. The EP features themes of awakening to the light of higher consciousness, questioning reality, defining one's fate, and hustling to actualize one's dreams.



About Lirase



Lirase was born in Sekondi to Ghanaian parents but is originally from Navrongo in the Upper East region of Ghana. At eight, his interest in learning how to play instruments led to his joining the school band as a drummer. He further joined the poetry class to explore his writing tendencies but quit due to discouraging comments from the teacher.

His love for creating music took a big turn when he tried to remake beats for hip-hop songs he liked. After downloading the music software, FL studio, and after a few trials, he created his first beat, which he used for his first official single, Teardrops, in 2013. The song was a fan favourite in secondary school, earning him a name among his peers.



He joined a collective (KSFL) in 2013, releasing singles and cyphers. Lirase also created cover arts with the collective for two years before splitting up. As a solo act, he released a series of freestyles under the rap name Tonio before dropping his second single, Holy Ghost Fire, in 2018.



A doctor by profession, Lirase has a knack for experimenting with sounds like scientific experiments. As a recording artist, he has the freedom to manipulate his sounds at his pace and will while aligning them with his chilly vocals.



