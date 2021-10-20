List of persons arrested over Shatta Wale’s gunshot attack prank

Jesus Ahuofe, Nana Dope, Gangee, Shatta Wale are in police custody

• Police launches investigations into alleged gunshot attack on Shatta Wale

• Preliminary investigations by police show gunshot attack on Shatta Wale was a hoax



• Shatta Wale, suspected accomplices in gunshot hoax arrested



Police investigations into a widely reported gunshot attack on Shatta Wale have led to the arrest of some persons believed to have played a role in what has now been known as a prank.



Late Monday, October 18, 2021, news went rife that the musician had been shot by some unknown gunmen at East Legon, Accra.



According to the report which was said to have been confirmed by Shatta Wale’s personal assistant, Nana Dope, the musician was sent to an unidentified medical facility for emergency treatment.



The police subsequently released a statement saying it had “launched an investigation into the matter including making contacts with some of his close friends and family members and all of them claim not to have knowledge of his whereabouts or the alleged incident.”

Following the commencement of investigations, some persons are in the grips of the police for their alleged involvement in the feigned gunshot attack.



1. Bishop Stephen Akwasi (Jesus Ahuofe)



Ghanaian prophet Stephen Akwasi, popularly known as Jesus Ahoufe of the New Life Kingdom Chapel was the first to be arrested by the police. The preacher was said to have been arrested at the premises of Accra FM.



In a video which has since gone viral on the internet, a group of police officers stormed the premises of Accra FM in two pick-up vehicles and arrested the pastor who was scheduled for an interview with radio presenter, Nana Romeo, Tuesday.



His arrest was announced on air by the presenter. Jesus Ahuofe’s arrest is on the back of a death prophecy he gave about Shatta Wale in September. The prophet said on the radio channel that a dancehall artiste whose first name is Charles would be shot and killed by unknown gunmen on October 18, 2021 just like Lucky Dube.



“On October 18, 2021, a big calamity will befall Ghana. Ghanaians should pray for our musicians, especially dancehall music performers. I saw in my vision that one had lost his life. What occurred on October 18, 2007, in South Africa is going to happen in Ghana. The person is a popular dancehall artiste in Ghana. In the spiritual realm, I saw that he was attacked by armed robbers and was shot dead. He needs to consult a man of God to pray and redeem him. I saw this while praying, but in Ghana, when you prophesy, you will be attacked. His first name is Charles. He should pray seriously", Jesus Ahuofe stated.





Shatta Wale in his statement on Facebook justified his decision to feign the gunshot attack, saying the prophecy was a threat to his life.



Reports say the prophet has been denied bail.







2. Kojo Owusu Koranteng (Nana Dope)



Kojo Owusu Koranteng, also known as Nana Dope is in police custody. Dope, a personal assistant of Shatta Wale was arrested on 19th October, 2021 for allegedly spreading false information with the intention to cause fear and panic. Media reports suggested that Nana Dope confirmed the supposed gunshot attack on Shatta Wale when he was contacted. However, in Shatta Wale’s Facebook post, he apologized to Nana Dope and his team for using their phone, suggesting that he took the phones of his team members and posted about the gunshot attack.

3. Eric Venator (Gangee)



Eric Venator, alias Gangee was arrested together with Nana Dope.







4. Shatta Wale



Charles Nii Armah Mensah, the man at the centre of the prank, Shatta Wale was arrested Tuesday evening. After the Ghana Police Service publicly declared him and one other person wanted, Shatta Wale turned himself in on 19th October, 2021, at 8.59pm.



“He has been arrested to assist the Police in investigations for his alleged involvement in the creation and circulation of information intended to cause fear and panic”, the police said.





Meanwhile, the police has declared Deportee wanted for his alleged involvement in the prank.



A statement released via its social media handle cautioned: "No one will be spared if Police investigations point to their possible criminal culpability in this matter."



"We want to caution any individual or group to desist from making false claims and engaging in acts, capable of disturbing the peace of the country because the law will come after you."



