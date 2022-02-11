Live a ‘too-spiritual’ life at your own risk – Diana Asamoah advises married women

Diana Asamoah has a message for women

Evangelist Diana Asamoah has advised married women not to dress shabbily and expect their marriages to be intact.



She said women shouldn’t be too much engrossed in their Christian lives such that they ignore some important things that can spice up their marriages including wearing apparel that make them appealing.



Her comments are in reaction to the numerous criticisms she has received following her decision to switch up to the modern style of dressing.

Diana Asamoah has been constantly seen on social media rocking trendy clothes, shoes, hair, and makeup.



But speaking on the fact that she has been judged by people who believe that Christians must not adopt these kinds of looks, Diana Asamoah said in Twi:



“It shouldn’t be the case that because you’re a Christian, you should dress anyhow. It shouldn’t be the case that because you’re a Christian, you should live anyhow and dress shabbily."



If you don’t dress nicely, if you don't keep up with the trends, live a good life, and keep yourself clean, someone will snatch your husband. Live a ‘too-spiritual’ life at your own risk,” she stated in a video making rounds on social media.



The ‘Anopa wim’ hitmaker also tackled rumours that she has backslidden.

“The fact that you speak in other tongues doesn’t mean you’re spiritual. I hear people say that because I’ve started slaying, I’m no longer a Christian. They have started judging me. God have mercy on you.”



