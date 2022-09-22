Live band has contributed to my success - Fati Music

Ghanaian musician, Fati Music has expressed how much her music career has been greatly impacted by live band performances.

The 'Ghana Jollof' hit maker recounted how live band performances paved way for her in the music industry, connecting her with renowned industry players including the likes of Kuami Eugene, the late Willie Roy, her management among others.



She remarked that the opportunity to meet great musicians keeps her "excited" whenever she is performing on stage.



“Someone sees you and probably would be thinking: 'What is she coming to do.?' But the live band has really helped me a lot, especially concerning my stagecraft and everything in my musical journey. My performance has changed tremendously since I chose live band", she narrated.



She added that performing for more than four hours has also made her strong and she feels "possessed" whenever she takes the microphone to perform.

"When I'm done performing, I playback my videos and I’m like: 'Did I do this? Was I possess?"



She shared this in an interview on the hot quiz segment of the MultiCDB show on YouTube.



