Live, love, thrive: Here are 8 life hacks for the year 2022

File photo: 2022 promises a whole lot of opportunities

Many individuals had plans, resolutions for the year 2021. While others achieved theirs, others may have not gotten as far as they wanted.

Whichever way, do not beat yourself up!



Instead, get up and fight again just like American singer, Aaliyah, said: “First you don’t succeed, you get up and try again.”



2022 promises a whole new set of months, weeks, days, and hours full of opportunities.



But it is all about the mindset you have towards reaching goals and making your dreams a reality.



In lieu of that, we decided to encourage you with some life hacks that will do you some good.

Here are 8 life hacks for the year 2022:



1. (Re-)discover what brings you joy.



Happiness is fleeting but joy is not easily forgotten. Soul search and rediscover that which brings you joy. That is the first step towards acknowledging yourself as a person deserving of great and good things.



2. Make new connections.



Go out of your box- out of your circle. Make new friends and network. 2022 is all about building bridges and building fulfilling outcomes. Join online groups or even real-life organizations that promote a positive impact in communities.

3. Create a Vision board.



This is how you do self-reflection. Understand yourself, your dreams, visualize them and chart how to attain them.



4. Learn a new skill.



The Internet gives us access too so much for so little. Make YouTube your friend. Learn a new skill and broaden your capacity and your horizon.



5. Monetize your talent.

You are valuable. What you know and can do is valuable. It is all about presenting your skills and talents. You don’t know your talent? How about this then, what is the one thing people like asking you for? Start charging for it.



6. Take care of your oral health.



We like to go to the hospital for everything other than our teeth. Let’s not make that mistake in 2022. Our pearly whites need TLC too.



7. Avoid toxic people.



It is easier said than done but it has to be done. Take that step. Cut off the fodder and strengthen ties with the people that care for and about you. You need all the positivity you can get.

8. Spend quality time with the good people in your life.



It can be lunches, normal hangouts or even a road trip (especially a road trip). Create memories, take pictures, laugh and enjoy the company of those you love. If there’s anything we learnt through Covid it is just how fleeting life is. Enjoy all of it to the max and grow your heart with love.