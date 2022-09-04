0
Living Stone Foundation intensify Polio immunization campaign in Ashaiman

Livingstine Foundation Track Some volunteers of the foundation

Sun, 4 Sep 2022 Source: GNA

The Living Stone Foundation, a non-profit organization by dancehall artist Stone Bwoy has intensified the campaign on the ongoing polio immunisation in Ashaiman with free health screening for the residents.

Addressing the media in Ashaiman, Dr. Louisa Satekla, Executive Director of the Foundation stated that a new string of the polio virus has been detected, hence the need to immunize all children with the new vaccine to protect them from the polio virus.

Dr Satekla mentioned that the foundation would always support the government’s effort to ensure that the residents were always protected from diseases.

She noted that the polio immunisation exercise was targeted at children aged zero to five years and called on parents to cooperate with the health officials deployed into the communities to immunize the children.

According to her the first phase of the immunization exercise was expected to end on Sunday, September 4, 2022, saying that the second phase would commence in October 2022.

The circulating Vaccine Derived Poliovirus2 (cVDPV2) has been detected in some regions, hence the need for limited immunisation exercise.

As part of the activities to raise awareness, the foundation in collaboration with other stakeholders organised several games which include Table Tennis, Snooker, Volleyball, and Football alongside free medical screening.

These activities also served as a prelude to the Ashaiman to the World Concert slated for Saturday, September 3, 2022.

