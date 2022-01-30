Living in Ghana is far better than Nigeria - Nigerian lady discloses

She spoke to SVTV Africa

Source: SVTV Africa

Ghana-based Nigerian model, Kachy has indicated that after eight years of living and schooling in Ghana, she can confidently say that life in Ghana is way better than her home country Nigeria.

In a chat on SVTV Africa with DJ Nyaami, Kachy indicated that life in her home country is difficult because many Nigerians often complain.



Kachy came to Ghana to study and has decided to live and work here. Even though she admits that it is not easy here, she says Nigeria is worse.



“It is not easy, but it is better than Nigerian because Nigerians are complaining that they pay bills and, they are not even sure they are the ones using it. They buy prepaid every three weeks, but when they bring the bill at the end of the month, it’s like who is using the light. So in Ghana, it’s better.

Speaking on her dating life, Kachy stated that she will not compare the men but, she will go for Ghana Jollof any day. I hope you got the metaphor implied here!



Kachy also shared some of the challenges in her profession. According to her, many people think makeup must be cheap and often come with a small budget, “but the brand of makeup products I use may differ from someone else. With the modeling gig too, if you have a good ushering agency, they charge a lot, and then they pay you well.”