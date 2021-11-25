Living in a foreign country is very difficult – JOT

John Osei Tutu, Media consultant

Media consultant John Osei Tutu popularly known as JOT has asserted that Ghanaians living in other countries do not enjoy the peace of mind most people think they do.

Sharing his experience of staying in a foreign country for years, he said, “You can make the money and all, but you still will not feel fulfilled. You might never get the fulfilment you want and are looking for.”



Talking to Rev Nyansa Boakwa on Happy 98.9’FMs Obra Yi edition of NsemPii, he said, “It will feel like there’s something you have to do which you’re not doing. And it’s the same way as staying in a foreign country. You have no peace of mind being there, but we always make it look as though everything is perfect when one is living in a foreign country.”



He stated that anyone who tells another person to travel out for peace of mind is a liar because “there is no peace of mind in foreign countries.”

John shared that the ways and systems of living in those countries are way different from this part of the world, “especially when your papers are incomplete and you are homeless and jobless as well; it is not easy at all.”



He advised people rushing to travel out to be patient as it is not easy being in another man’s land as most people make it look.



“A lot of people are out there struggling yet will not show or tell you until you find out yourself. If you find yourself in Ghana and are comfortable, stay here and work hard because you will eventually make it,” he stated.