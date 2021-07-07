Lizzy Ntiamoah cries to ‘Judah Mu Gyata’ to do the impossible

Source: Michael Ansah

Ghanaian gospel singer, Lizzy Ntiamoah has finally premiered her new song with scenic visuals dubbed Judah Mu Gyata.

The song depicts the power of God, preaching to gospel lovers to pay heed to God’s supremacy and how he can do what is even termed impossible.



Speaking in an interview on Hitz FM, Lizzy, who released her last album in 2010, said she had to take a long hiatus to focus on her banking career and family but she is back for good hence her latest single Judah Mu Gyata.



Lizzy Ntiamoah isn’t a new face on the Gospel scene but her long hiatus after releasing 3 albums was for a good cause.



Spanning 2 decades, Lizzy has been a lead singer in her church, Victory Bible Church International in Awoshie.



Her service and song ministration in the church has gone a long way to help her hone her craft in music as one of the finest gospel voices for the country.

Born “Elizabeth Okrah” on October 26th, the ever-young singer is joyfully married with 2 children.



She’s a graduate of Regent University of Science & Technology who pursued Banking & Finance after completing Trans Africa College.



The young gospel musician writes her own songs and is very determined and committed to promoting God’s work with the power of her voice.



Watch the video for Judah Mu Gyata below



