Local artistes must improve their craft to win Grammy awards - Skeleton Wan

Ghanaian dancehall artiste, Desmond Kyei, popularly known in showbiz as Skeleton Wan, has urged Ghanaian artistes to improve on their music craft to stand a chance to compete with talents from Africa, specifically Nigeria.

While hailing the influence of Grammy-nominated artistes Rocky Dawuni and other leading artistes including Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale, he believes that other well-established artistes in the country should sound like musicians and not comedians.



He made this known ahead of the audio release of his latest singer “Street King” featuring veteran Jamaican artist, Military 3000 and Las Vegas finest rapper, Lucci Damus.



The audio slated to be released on Wednesday, April 27, was produced and mixed by SamuelG who has worked with leading award-winning artiste Tic Tac and Kuami Eugene. It was mastered by Drea Young, a Grammy Award-winning engineer.



“I will say a big respect to our legends, Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale and other big legends who are putting Ghana on the map and also to our up and coming artists, Yaw Tog, Black Sheriff.”



“But the only challenge is that, in Ghana, we play a lot. When you listen to Burna Boy, you don’t hear a certain childishness in his music. Our musicians should some like musicians and not comedians,” he said.



Signed to HDMEZ Records LLC USA, Skeleton Wan’s progress on the international stage has been steady and progressive.

Late last year, he succeeded in penetrating South Africa’s saturated music scene through a successful partnership with Makasela Entertainment South Africa for the release of his single Catchy Vibes.



He asked patrons to anticipate the release of the “expensive” yet-to-released video of Street King which was shot in the United States.



“Ghanaians should expect nothing but the best and a masterpiece with the visuals. I will also like to take the opportunity to thank my managers and the D.O.Ps from the film academy. I will tell you the truth, a lot of money was spent on this particular project which is the street king”



Skeleton Wan has worked on projects with Beat Daakay, Methmix, Awaaga, SamuelG, Vinnox of South Africa, Dj Shampli and Nelly the Master Beat and many others.



The fast-rising artiste has a major collaboration with Tanzanian star, Mukii and a yet-to-be-released project with another top Tanzanian superstar.



