'Lock him up' – Kofi Boakye orders amidst Shatta Wale’s tantrum during IGP’s meeting

Entertainment pundit Arnold Asamoah Baidoo has revealed what truly transpired between the Ghana Police and Shatta Wale during a meeting with the IGP George Dampare and the Creative arts industry.



According to him, but for the intervention of A-Plus and other key individuals, Shatta Wale, would have been remanded by the police for misconduct.



Narrating what transpired at the meeting on UTV's United Showbiz he said "…honestly I don’t know how it started but all of a sudden we heard Shatta Wale shouting. He was also using swear words. The place was so quiet so when he started shouting everybody turned towards him. So when he kept on nagging, COP Kofi Boakye got up and questioned why he would misbehave in front of the IGP and ordered they should lock him up. But A-Plus, Socrates went out. But before they stepped out, Shatta Wale was walking out but Kofi Boakye said he should not be allowed to walk out but rather be arrested. And that was when A-Plus and Socrates went to plead. It was after a few minutes Shatta Wale walked back into the meeting. He prompted someone he wanted to say something and when he was given the audience the first thing he did was to apologize (to the IGP).

Shatta Wale is reported to have rendered an apology after storming out of a meeting between the IGP and some stakeholders of the creative arts industry.



This was after it was alleged that he angrily rushed out of the meeting when he was prevented from recording the proceedings with his mobile phone.



Stating his reasons for putting up such an act, the Shatta Movement boss earlier said that he was given unfair treatment when he arrived at the meeting.



The issue has, however, been resolved as he was allowed to partake in the meeting after the misunderstanding.



