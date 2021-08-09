Londona calls on government, media to create platforms for comedians

Entertainment critic, Londona

Londona has said that he sides with OB Amponsah on his statement that comedians are being sidelined by event organizers and need more platforms to showcase their talent on.

OB Amponsah on Happy FM's Ayekoo After-Drive show earlier this week said he couldn't understand why event organizers have sidelined comedians when they do not even need much to set up for a comedy performance compared to music performances.



Talking to Doctar Cann in a later interview on Happy FM's Showbiz Xtra, Londona stated that he agrees with OB Amponsah. However, just as Fredyma said earlier, comedians also need to approach event organizers sometimes rather than sit back and wait to be called.



"The comedians are doing well because you'll realize that they are coming together to do their own shows on TV and on the radio. I think that more TV stations should give them these segments to showcase their craft because that can also help sell them", he said.

Londona complimented that comedians in Ghana are very talented; therefore, as they call on event organizers to give them platforms, he is also calling for TV and radio stations and the government to give them airtime. "Just like some TV and radio stations have started, the rest should also join in so that we can appreciate the arts that we have", he added.



According to Londona, many other hidden comedians are not yet known because there are no platforms for them; however, once these avenues are set, we will see them all.