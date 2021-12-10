Looks and presentation matter not just talent - D Black explains criteria for recruiting artistes

Source: MzGee Ghana, Contributor

Music Producer D-Black says looks and presentation are as important as talent when it comes to qualifies he looks out for when getting artists to work with his record label.

As a self-confessed lover of women with huge behinds, MzGee asked if that affects his business decisions when recruiting artists, D-Black then explained that:



“The way they look plays an important role, it is not just about the talent, it is about presentation it is about how you carry yourself”



He however added that the work ethic of the person also matters a lot to him. He then singled-out Sefa for praise insisting she is very hardworking.

“She is such a hardworking artiste, you guys have no idea, she is so hardworking she hardly gets into my bad books”



Watch the full interview here:



