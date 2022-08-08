1
'Loose-talking' Oboy Siki does not act his age - Don Little jabs

Mon, 8 Aug 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Kumawood actor, Don Little has labelled his colleague in the industry, Oboy Siki as a loose-talking person who fails to act his age.

The comment by Don Little comes on the back of Oboy Siki's prediction of doom for the marriage of their fellow actress, Tracey Boakye.

In an interview on Smart Ghana TV, Oboy Siki accused the actress of marrying her German-based boyfriend to cover up her shame.

He further alluded that Tracey's marriage will not last for more than six months as the actress is a social media freak which no man will tolerate.

But speaking on his Judgement Day programme on Oman Channel, Don Little descended on his colleague for his indiscretion and for making such a pronouncement.

"It is said that when some people grow old, they begin to think like toddlers, that's how Oboy Siki is now," he stated.

According to Don Little, his colleague despite his age has become known for exhibiting a lack of discretion befitting of his age.

"It is his childish mind that is controlling him. If not, he would not announce his taste for young girls. For someone his age, he goes about making all sorts of childish pronouncements. Let's imagine Tracey Boakye were to be his daughter, would he have made such a foolish wish about her?" he questioned.

Describing the prediction as very wrong, Don Little entreated Oboy Siki to render a public apology for his statement about the couple.

"Are you God to say that her marriage will collapse? Stop with the loose talk and apologise to Tracey for making such a statement," he said.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
