Lord Paper, Sista Afia, Kofi Jamar, others set for PartyLite Experience’s concert

Lord Paper Concert Joseph The musical show scheduled to take place on December 28, 2022

Wed, 21 Dec 2022 Source: Dorcas Abedu-Kennedy, Contributor

Ghanaian musicians Lord Paper, Kweku Flick, Sista Afia, and Kofi Jamar among other notable music stars such as Nina Rose, Vanilla, and Twitch are set to storm PartyLite Experience’s ‘Night with D’Elite’ concert.

The musical show, which is scheduled to take place on December 28, 2022, will also have many industry players present to grace the occasion on a fun night.

The event powered by Partylite Experience in collaboration with Elite’s Bar & Lounge will host the music stars at exactly 9 pm for the groundbreaking nightlife concert.

Top disc jockeys across the country such as DJ Vyrusky, DJ Wallpaper, DJ Que, DJ Blackboi, and DJ Juvenile will be rotating on the turn tables to give patrons an awesome experience.

Also, budding musicians Offei, Gamer Y.N and Comedian Made In Ghana, will be present to entertain patrons on the night.

The show, to be hosted by MC EL Baby and MC IGI, will give patrons an unforgettable nightlife that will forever linger in their memory lanes. 

