Lord Paper applauds Shatta Wale for shooting prank

Singer, Lord Paper

Afro beats sensation, Michael Takyi-Frimpong, popularly known as Lord Paper in entertainment circles has applauded reggae/dancehall act Shatta Wale for his shooting prank.

In an interview on Y 102.5 FM with Naa Dzama during the ‘Myd Morning Radio Show’ (MMRS), the ‘Asabone’ hitmaker applauded Shatta Wale for staging a shooting prank to condemn false prophecies in the country.



“He knew what he was doing and it is the right cause. I believe what he did was good in the sense that, sometimes prophecies push people with bad intentions to do some bad things and we end up blaming it on the prophecy,” he said.



He further advised prophets and pastors to keep revelations of people in secret and approach them personally to discuss it.

“So sometimes if you have these revelations, you have to meet the person in private and discuss it. It doesn’t have to be a public thing,” he added.



Lord Paper asked music enthusiasts to stream his latest song ‘Skin Pain’ featuring Mr. Drew.