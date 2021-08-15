Lord Paper reveals why he has not won award at the VGMAs

Popular Ghanaian musician, Michael Takyi-Frimpong known by the stage name Lord Paper has revealed why he is yet to win an award at the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards(VGMAs)

The popular Ghanaian soul, afrobeats and hip hop musician shot to fame in 2016 after releasing his controversial single track titled "Awurama".



Even though he has produced hit songs, he is yet to win an award at the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.



Speaking in an exclusive interview with Nana Adwoa Annan - host of 'JukeBox ' entertainment talk show on Atinka TV, Lord Paper who was answering a question in line with why he has not won any award at the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards said:



" Myself as an artist, I feel like I have to do more in terms of my promotion and all that ...I am being real ... I think I have to push more". He told Nana Adwoa Annan.

"Even though the songs I do are good, I think they should have been trice bigger than where they get to by pushing more," he added.



The "Awurama" hitmaker advised that whenever an artiste releases a good song, everyone must help to promote it for the betterment of the Ghanaian Music industry.



