Lordina The Soprano: First Ghanaian artiste to record at Abbey Roads Studios in London

Lordina The Soprano during the recording

Lordina The Soprano has made history by becoming the first Ghanaian Gospel artiste to record at the Abbey Studios in the United Kingdom.

Lordina The Soprano, a Ghanaian Gospel artiste, has been fortunate to have a live studio recording of her song, “The Sun will Shine,” which is part of her new album, “The CHARIS,” at the Angels Studio One, which is a branch of the Abbey Road Studios in London.



Abbey Road Studios is one of the oldest and most famous recording studio complexes in the world. It consists of a group of buildings centered around a converted house located on the Abbey Road in London, England.



In an exclusive interview with Lordina The Soprano, she voiced out that the song was a challenge thrown to her by her manager in the process of listing songs for her album. He wanted a Classical feel of a song to be a part of the album.



She drew her inspiration from her past experiences. The song was made to motivate and encourage people, she said.



With the help of a brother named Malcom, it was possible for them to arrange a section of a live orchestra studio recording at the Abbey Roads Studio with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra.



According to her, everything was played and recorded live at the studio.

The soloist released her maiden album ‘Charis’ on October 16, 2023.



She had her official album launch on October 15, 2023, in Accra.







The album contains twelve (12) tracks, including ‘Gye Wo Nkoa’ which features multiple award-winning Gospel artiste, Joe Mettle, and ‘Nyame Kokroko’ which features the Ruach Hakodesh songwriter and composer Kofi Owusu Peprah.



The official video of Lordina’s first track ‘The Sun Will Shine’ from the album, is out now on YouTube and various music online platforms, which was recorded at Abbey Roads Studio.