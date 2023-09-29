Lordina The Soprano releases pictures ahead of her ‘CHARIS’ album release

Lordina The Soprano

Source: Skbeatz Records, Contributor

Ghanaian gospel artiste, Lordina The Soprano, has released new stunning pictures ahead of her debut upcoming album release coming this October.

The soloist has recently announced her first upcoming album ‘Charis’ to be unveiled on October 16, 2023 on all various music online platforms.



Lordina The Soprano has already released three singles to her credits which includes Onyonko Nokwafo", “His Grace” and “Gye Wo Nkoa” which features award winning gospel musician, Joe Mettle.



Lordina’s latest single ‘Gye Wo Nkoa’ is currently receiving massive airplay. It has received over three hundred and fifty six thousand (356,000) views and still counting on YouTube after three months it was released.



When she released her new pictures, a number of her fans immediately commented on her instagram page on how pretty and amazing she looks in her new gold and white dress.



The dress was made by Dash Fashion and the beautiful pictures were taken by Manuel Photography.

The gospel singer has recently appeared on several prestigious gospel concerts with top notch gospel acts and groups including Team Eternity Ghana.



Gradually, the name Lordina the Soprano is becoming one of the household names selling Ghana’s gospel music globally.



Lordina the Soprano was recently featured to perform at the Praise Achievement Awards nomination unveiling event held in Accra.





















