‘Loud-mouthed Shatta Wale acting busy with his kids, when his mates are performing abroad’ - Kwasi Aboagye

Popular media personality, Mr. Kwasi Aboagye, has slammed Shatta Wale for what he described as his lackadaisical attitude toward his music career.

He made this statement while commending some Ghanaian artistes for doing exploits and making a global impact on their brand.



Artistes including, King Promise, Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, and Black Sherif have been spotted on international stages, either on a tour or billed for an event.



Stonebwoy and Sarkodie are currently on an international tour to promote their albums, ‘5th Dimension’ and ‘Jamz’ respectively.



King Promise is also in the United States; Washington DC and New Jersey, promoting his hit single, ‘Terminator’.



Black Sherif, on the other hand, performed at the just-ended Afronation festival in Portugal, and then proceeded to Brussels for the Wireless Concert and then the Couleur café festival.



But nothing has since been heard of Shatta, and Kwasi Aboagye has questioned his silence.

The Peace FM presenter, who believes Shatta hasn’t been actively pursuing his career lately, has asked the musician to take a cue from his colleagues.



He said all the dancehall artiste is noted for, is hurling insults at people on social media.



Reacting to a recent video where Shatta was captured sharing moments with his children, the broadcaster said the SM boss is hiding under the guise of performing ‘daddy duties’ to cover up his ‘sluggishness’.



“I have seen videos of Black Sherif but not much, I have seen videos of Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, King Promise, all these Ghanaian artistes performing outside the country. Interestingly, I haven’t seen Shatta Wale. He has ghosted. Shatta, what is happening? All you know is insults.



“We are performing shows outside the country, where are you? What’s up? Are the shows not coming or what? You are hiding under the guise of spending time with your family to cover up for your non-performance. You can choose to record a video and insult me, I don’t care. You don’t have a monopoly over insults, if you record a video to insult me, I will hit back at you,” Kwasi Aboagye stated.



