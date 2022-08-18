Love demands a lot of work – Relationship coach

Relationship consultant, Kelly Daniels

Relationship consultant and family advocate, Kelly Daniels, has disclosed that love requires a lot of work for any relationship to stand on its feet.

He believes this is why a lot of people shy away from marriage and relationships in general.



Speaking to Nana Yaw Odame on e.tv Ghana’s ‘Men’s Lounge Show’, he said, “Love takes a lot of work to happen and only the matured ones who know what it takes and what they have invested make it. People don’t go into it because they know it takes a lot of work to make it happen.”



Kelly noted that love takes a lot and only people who know they have a lot to achieve in their lives decide to wait and work on themselves some more before entering into marriage or a relationship.

He furthered that, love is also a discovery of knowledge. “You admit your love and keep working at it as it keeps evolving hence, you’ve got to be mature enough to evolve before it evolves.



“So basically love is work and when I say work, I don’t mean it’s a death sentence. But it just takes all of you and you need to dedicate a lot to it to also ensure that it works out well,” he added.