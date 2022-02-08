Love is a scam - Michy claims

Michy says people who claim to be in love are fraudsters

Ghanaian socialite cum musician, Diamond Michelle Gbagonah, popularly known as Michy, has asserted that love is a scam.



According to the socialite in an interview on The Plug TV show, the only true love is that of Jesus but everyone else who claims to be in love is a fraudster.

“Love is a scam, the biggest scam ever, I mean Jesus’ love is okay … I mean the last person to love us all for real was Jesus and that’s it. Everybody is a scammer in this love business,” she said.



Michy, who was known formerly as Shatta Michy, was the girlfriend of Ghanaian Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale. The duo went their separate ways for reasons best known to them.



In an interview Michy granted JoyNews, she disclosed that she ran away from the dancehall artiste’s house in a bathrobe because her relationship was characterised by abuse and control.



But in a separate post shared by the Dancehall artiste on Facebook, he also claimed that he wasn't appreciated in his past relationships while addressing the need to help single mothers who raised their children alone.