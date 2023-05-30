Lucifer must have created Akufo-Addo - Blakk Rasta

Blakk Rasta

Blakk Rasta, the drive time show host on 3FM, has criticized President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, describing him as a creation of the devil rather than the almighty God.

According to Blakk Rasta, the president has proven to be inefficient in managing the country's affairs and has brought unprecedented hardship upon the Ghanaian people.



"This president is a useless president, I am telling you. If the devil can create anything at all, it is this president. I will never understand that it was God who created Nana Akufo-Addo; it must be Lucifer because God does not create people who only wreak havoc on the people," he stated on his show.



Blakk Rasta was reacting to Ghana's recently approved $3 billion International Monetary Fund (IMF) economic support program and expressed dismay over the president's comment that the government would soon return to the capital market to borrow.



"Look at how the country struggled to secure only three billion, and the three billion will come in tranches over a period of three solid years. Dangote just built a refinery in Lekki, Lagos, Nigeria, and it cost him $20 billion American dollars; one man, Dangote built it. We were running like those accursed beggars, looking for only three billion, cup in hand, crying night and day begging the German Ambassador on our knees to go down and beg China. In fact, to give us a little bit of respite. Today, the president is gearing up to go onto the capital market again," the radio host fumed.

Shortly after the IMF approved Ghana's economic recovery program, President Akufo-Addo spoke about he possibility of returning to the international market to borrow whiles speaking at the Qatar-Africa Economic Forum in Doha. He stressed, however, that although his government is not in a rush, it makes sense to take advantage of the market now and make some savings.



"We have positioned ourselves to be able to go back into the international market, which had been a source of funding for us during the first three or four years of our government," the president said. He added, "There is no rush, but obviously, why not take advantage of global savings? It makes a lot of sense to me. We will try as much as possible to maintain the discipline which is required and the most important requisite for a successful program."



Ghana's economy has been in distress since late 2019, bringing harsh economic realities to citizens. While the government has repeatedly blamed the situation on the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war, critics attribute Ghana's woes to bad financial governance and reckless borrowing.



